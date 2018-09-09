Scott glad to see big plays back in the offense

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott spoke to the media following Saturday’s 28-26 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

The Tigers got two total touchdowns from quarterback Kelly Bryant, while backup Trevor Lawrence also threw a touchdown pass.

Scott was glad to see the big plays back in the Tigers’ offense.

Scott on his two quarterbacks

“I mean Trevor, what more can you ask for, first play you come in … big touchdown. I thought he was ready when his number was called, but there was still something about Kelly. His experience, those are the situations right there when one mistake can cost you a ballgame in this type of environment and I felt like he handled things well in the second half. Kelly and Trevor made some nice throws when we had to have it. It all depends on the game when it comes to who we put in. It’s going to be a long year, we are going to use Trevor a lot as the season goes on.”

Scott on his receivers

“I showed those guys a highlight video before the game of a lot of our former receivers making big plays in big games. After (Tee’s) play, I told him he looked like Sammy Watkins against Georgia where he found a way to get in the end zone. I want to brag on Tee and Amari because this was really their first time being that guy in one of these games. I felt like both of those guys were ready.”

Scott on Kelly Bryant

“I felt like Kelly settled down there a little bit more in the second half…we needed to go with our experience in that fourth quarter and Kelly had that experience.”

Scott on victory

“Overall, it was great to get a win. I’ve been around here for 10 years and these are the kinds of games you have to win to have a special season. I’m really proud in these kinds of conditions to have no turnovers, that was a big part of the game. Two weeks in a row without any turnovers. When we protected the ball we win. That’s the bottom line.”

Scott on team experience.

“I think one of the positives about our team is experience and I think that showed in the second half. I felt like our guys never panicked and did what it took to win the game. We are going to celebrate this and enjoy it but there is a lot to coach on from this game.”