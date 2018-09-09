Swinney: 'We didn't take advantage of opportunities to put game away'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called the atmosphere “awesome” Saturday night at Kyle Field where the second-ranked Tigers held on for a 28-26 win over Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

Swinney said his team had opportunities to put the game away in the first half but couldn’t and after that were in for a fight until the end.

Watch Swinney’s opening statement on TCITV: