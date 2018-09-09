Tigers dominate Flames 5-0 on Sunday afternoon

The Clemson women’s soccer team dominated Liberty, 5-0, on Sunday afternoon at Historic Riggs Field, thanks in part to two goals by sophomore co-captain Kimber Haley. With the win, the Tigers improved to 5-3 on the season, while Liberty fell to 1-6.

HOW IT WAS DECIDED

In the 23rd minute of play, Haley drove the ball down the field, setting up a 15-yard shot for herself, after beating a Liberty defender. The ball hit the back post and took a Tiger bounce into the back of the net to give Clemson a 1-0 lead, which it would not relinquish.

OF NOTE

· Haley also scored the final goal of the match, nailing a 30-yard shot after collecting a ball that a Liberty defender attempted to clear. It was Haley’s first-career multi-goal game.

· Senior Alana Hockenhull scored her first goal of the 2018 season, third of her career and first since her freshman year, in the 42nd minute.

· Two minutes later, Hockenhull picked up an assist as senior Sam Staab netted her first goal of 2018.

· Freshman Jackson Moehler’s header found the back of the net for her first collegiate goal in the 71st minute, after Staab served the ball into the box on a corner kick.

· Freshmen Olivia Bonacorso and Renee Guion earned their first collegiate starts against the Flames.

· Offensively, Clemson outshot the Flames 31-5, including 14-2 in shots on goal, and had a 12-0 advantage in corner kicks in the match.

· Today’s match marked the first time since Sept. 18, 2016 that Clemson has scored five or more goals in a single match.

· It was also the first time since Sept. 22, 2016 that the Tigers have posted 30 shots or more in a single match.

UP NEXT

Clemson hosts its third straight home match on Friday, Sept. 14 as the team opens Atlantic Coast Conference play against the Miami Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Historic Riggs Field, and will be followed by the Clemson men’s soccer team taking on Syracuse at 7:30 p.m.

HEAD COACH EDDIE RADWANSKI QUOTE

“I felt it was a good performance today, particularly coming back on a quick turnaround from Friday’s game, and with it being such a hot day. Part of our team focus coming into this game was on our response after playing really well on Friday against West Virginia, but not getting the result. We wanted to have a bit more focus on the result, and also tweak a few things in order to be more dangerous. Our team really responded. It was great to see some different players score, with Kimber getting two, Sam and Alana both scoring a goal, Jackson netting her first collegiate goal. We had a great opportunity to play a lot of people today, and everyone stepped on the field and made a positive contribution.”