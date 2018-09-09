Venables says secondary got exposed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Clemson’s defense did not have its best game Saturday against Texas A&M. The Tigers allowed 501 yards to the Aggies, the most yards they have allowed since the 2016 season.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke to the media after second-ranked Clemson’s 28-26 victory at Kyle Field.

Venables on his defensive line

“You have to give credit to Texas A&M, their quarterback and receivers made some unbelievable plays. We just couldn’t get on the right side of it. We did not play good complimentary football at all. But, you have to find a way to win. We had some huge plays, the strip sack, the two-point conversion. There were a few plays that really made a difference in the game.”

Venables on K’Von Wallace’s interception on the two-point conversion

“We anticipated the sprint out and did a good job. When in the red zone you don’t want to be behind the routes down there. K’von did a nice job of sliding underneath the route and Austin (Bryant) did a great job of anticipating the pocket moving and pressuring them.”

Venables on K’von Wallace

“He had two incredible plays. What a gutsy play…the guy is running down there to score and he pops the ball out and just never gave up on the play. What a great example. That is of how that can actually win a game and he did that tonight.”

Venables on his defensive backs

“I think when you get into live setting, then you get exposed with some of the discipline issues of doing the little things right and sometimes that is just a learning tool for you unfortunately. You give up some big plays because of it but our guys will get better from it. It’s a tough win.”

Venables on his defensive rhythm

“I thought we got in a good rhythm trying to figure out some things in the first half. We really played pretty well. Again they (Texas A&M) made some big plays and explosive plays and we lost some momentum and couldn’t get in the rhythm and didn’t play great on third down. We just lost some leverage on routes and had bad eyes. We gave up a touchdown because of bad eyes.”