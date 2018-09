COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said his defense just “couldn’t get on the right side of it” in the second half as Texas A&M scored time after time.

However, in the end, the Tigers came up with a big play as K’Von Wallace’s interception on the game tying two-point conversion attempt sealed a 28-26 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

The media caught up with Venables following the win: