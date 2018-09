Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took the field on Sunday for his first NFL regular season game since he tore his ACL last October.

The former Clemson quarterback completed 17-of-35 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the Texans’ 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson:

Deshaun Watson vs. NE. #Texans 1st half

5/13 (38%) 61 yards, INT 2nd half

12/21 (57%) 115 yards, TD — patrick (@PatDStat) September 9, 2018

Former #Gamecocks CB Stephon Gilmore picks off Deshaun Watson in the end zone.. Houston hasn’t been able to get much going offensively — Brad Fralick (@BradFralickWYFF) September 9, 2018

Damnit! @deshaunwatson just floats the ball into the end zone for an interception. What the hell us going on? Again, @HoustonTexans look lost offensively. @DeAndreHopkins is nowhere to be found thus far. We’ll see, but totally unimpressive this far — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 9, 2018

DeShaun Watson: 8 drop backs. Sacked once and hurried 5 times. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 9, 2018

According to Next Gen Stats, Deshaun Watson was under pressure by the @Patriots on 7 of his 13 first half pass attempts pic.twitter.com/7lbmJNHtrI — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 9, 2018

#Texans Deshaun Watson was down on the field being looked at by medical personnel after the final play. May have been looking at right knee, but he got up on his own and walked to locker room. @KPRC2 — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) September 9, 2018

Deshaun Watson 'I feel like I could have did more. As I go, the offense go. I held the ball too long. They can't block forever' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 9, 2018