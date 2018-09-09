What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson's win over Texas A&M

Second-ranked Clemson escaped College Station, Texas, with a thrilling 28-26 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday night.
Kelly Bryant played a key role in the Tigers’ win, throwing for 205 yards and a touchdown and also rushing for another score. The senior quarterback overcame a slow start in the first half to lead Clemson on back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter.
Twitter was abuzz with chatter about the game during and after the contest. Check out what they are saying about Clemson’s big road win at Texas A&M!