What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson's win over Texas A&M

Football

Second-ranked Clemson escaped College Station, Texas, with a thrilling 28-26 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

Kelly Bryant played a key role in the Tigers’ win, throwing for 205 yards and a touchdown and also rushing for another score. The senior quarterback overcame a slow start in the first half to lead Clemson on back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter.

Twitter was abuzz with chatter about the game during and after the contest. Check out what they are saying about Clemson’s big road win at Texas A&M!

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday. The No. 2 ranking marks the 56th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the AP Top 25. The (…)

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Amway/USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday. The No. 2 ranking marks the 55th consecutive week the Tigers have been ranked in the Coaches Top (…)

