What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson's win over Texas A&M

Second-ranked Clemson escaped College Station, Texas, with a thrilling 28-26 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

Kelly Bryant played a key role in the Tigers’ win, throwing for 205 yards and a touchdown and also rushing for another score. The senior quarterback overcame a slow start in the first half to lead Clemson on back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter.

Twitter was abuzz with chatter about the game during and after the contest. Check out what they are saying about Clemson’s big road win at Texas A&M!

Very great effort by both teams, A&M will be a force and Clemson found a way to win. Proud Alum here — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) September 9, 2018

Kelly Bryant had a hell of a game. Good for him. Trevor Lawrence is an obvious future super star and had some really good moments as well…But, with the game on the line and on the road #2 stepped up and made the plays to lead @ClemsonFB to a hard fought win! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 9, 2018

Move into the top ten in Clemson history in completions ✅

Pass and rush for a touchdown in second-straight game ✅

KB2 💪 pic.twitter.com/GFy6vImYYd — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 9, 2018

Clemson's 298 yards passing are most by Tigers on road vs SEC team since 302 at South Carolina in 2003. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 9, 2018

Clemson hangs on vs a Kellen Mond who got away with about five ill-advised throws that could've/should've been intercepted burt resulted in huge completions/TDs. Crazy hot. Great guts. Only a missed FG kept Jimbo from pulling off opening upset for A&M. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 9, 2018

Clemson is now an FBS-best 23-4 in one-possession games since 2011 (10-2 since 2016) — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) September 9, 2018

Clemson has now won 8 of its last 10 vs SEC teams. Tigers have 14 wins over SEC teams since Dabo Swinney became head coach in Oct of 2008, most among non SEC coaches in that time period. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 9, 2018

Dramatic Conclusion to Clemson-Texas A&M on ESPN Scores Saturday's Highest Rating Across All Networks • 3.0 overnight, second-best ESPN Saturday primetime game since 2016 • Up 50% over Clemson's 2017 14-6 victory vs. Auburn in same window More: https://t.co/iZFBCf9hab pic.twitter.com/R4TVnKYFLL — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 9, 2018