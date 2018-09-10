Alabama DE 'loved' first visit to Clemson

Brent Randolph is a standout defensive end at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound prospect in the 2020 class made his first visit to Clemson on Sept. 1, when he attended the Tigers’ win over Furman at Death Valley.

“It was great,” he said. “I had a really good time.”

What was the highlight of the experience for Randolph?

“When the game was going on watching the crowd go crazy for the defense,” he said. “I loved it.”

Randolph said Clemson’s “nice stadium and the facilities” stood out to him as well.

The junior recruit also enjoyed spending time with Clemson’s coaching staff.

“They were showing interest talking to me,” he said.

Randolph is one of Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross’s former teammates at Central. He is current teammates with 2019 Clemson safety commit Ray Thornton as well as 2020 Clemson receiver target E.J. Williams.

“Me and E.J. are like brothers,” Randolph said. “We talked about Clemson some.”

Along with Clemson, Randolph said he is getting interest from Louisville, Duke and Tulane.

Randolph has recorded five tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, while helping Central to a 3-0 record so far this season. He was named DL MVP of the Elite Georgia Showcase back in February and also earned DL MVP honors at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in March.