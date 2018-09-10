Today, The Clemson Insider brings to you another Commit Performance of the Week. This week, the honors belong to LaVonta Bentley, a linebacker commit from Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, Ala.

The Jackson-Olin Mustangs got themselves a sweet victory on the road against the Minor High Tenacious Tigers by a score of 30-15. This was their first region game of the season.

In a game where defense seemed to be dominant, the future Tiger Bentley had his moment to shine. Over the course of the game, Bentley racked up a total of 12 tackles, contributing to the team’s defense holding the Tenacious Tigers’ offense to a total of 161 yards. Three of those tackles ended up being direct pressure on the quarterback, sacks for a loss of yardage.

Not only did Bentley have major contributions on the defensive side of the ball, but he also saw enough offensive action to get himself a touchdown. His touchdown was a 2-yard run, helping increase the margin on the Tenacious Tigers.

After his team’s high school football had concluded for the weekend, Bentley made sure he sat down and cheered on his future team, even taking to Twitter before and after the game to express his support.

Let’s get this dub clemson 🤧🤙🏽🐅💰 — lavonta bentley (@kingbentley0) September 8, 2018

Bentley will have some big shoes to fill when he gets on campus, but he still has a lot of time to gain more knowledge and skill while he finishes his senior season at Jackson-Olin High School. It will be fun to see what Bentley can bring to Clemson’s already dominant defense.