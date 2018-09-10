Georgia Tech Game Time/Network Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following game times and networks for the football games of Sept. 22.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC

Pitt at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Louisville at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN

North Carolina Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Northern Illinois at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/15

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/15

FIU at Miami, 3:30 p.m., on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/15

Connecticut at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPNews

Previously selected/announced:

Boston College at Purdue, Noon, ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m., CBSSN