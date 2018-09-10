Georgia Tech Game Time/Network Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following game times and networks for the football games of Sept. 22.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC
Pitt at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports
Louisville at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN
North Carolina Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Northern Illinois at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/15
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/15
FIU at Miami, 3:30 p.m., on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/15
Connecticut at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPNews
Previously selected/announced:
Boston College at Purdue, Noon, ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m., CBSSN