Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 65-yard touchdown pass on his first play in Saturday’s win at Texas A&M.

The freshman found Tee Higgins deep down the sideline, where he placed the ball right where his 6-foot-5 receiver could go up and catch the ball and make a play. Higgins did the rest after that to complete the touchdown.

Lawrence finished the game 5-for-8 for 93 yards.

Watch Lawrence talk about his touchdown pass on TCITV.