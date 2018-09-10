Overton likes the challenge of playing at Clemson

On Monday morning the media spoke to Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton and he was asked if he thought about transferring from Clemson to get more playing time.

Overton on team performance Saturday

“It was a great game and great team. A lot of adversity was faced but it just makes us stronger. We can see lot of corrections we need to make as a team. We just have to correct and learn from it (mistakes) and hopefully get better.”

Overton on A&M environment

“All games are big to us. We just go out there and try to handle our business and do what Clemson does.”

Overton on touchdown catch in Texas A&M game

“It was just a tremendous catch by me. The guy covering me kind of held me on the inside, but we saw that it was man coverage, safety came down, a little play action and I just had to beat my man. I made a play on a ball and it ended up being a touchdown.”

Overton on if he ever thought about transferring

“I definitely feel like I can go somewhere else and be a starter. But, that’s not how I like it for me. There’s a lot of competition here and it’s going to be a competition at the next level. It is pretty much getting me ready early on. Just getting prepared (for the NFL). This is only going to make me better.”

Overton on the two quarterbacks

“We have some great quarterbacks. As receivers, we aren’t that worried about who’s in. We just have quarterbacks that we know can get us the ball. So whoever is in the game, I feel like they can get the job done.”