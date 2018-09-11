4-star safety 'very excited' to visit Clemson Saturday

Marietta (Ga.) four-star safety Rashad Torrence is set to return to Clemson on Saturday for the second-ranked Tigers’ game against Georgia Southern at Death Valley.

The class of 2020 prospect has been on campus a handful of times in the past, but Saturday’s visit will be his first to Clemson since the Boston College game last September.

“I’m very excited to get back up there,” Torrence told TCI.

Torrence (6-0, 190) will be accompanied on the visit by his parents.

His father has been to Clemson with him before, but this will mark his mother’s first time on campus.

“My dad likes the program but wants to get to know the coaches,” Torrence said. “My mom doesn’t have much to say right now, but I’m sure that will change after this weekend.”

Clemson extended an offer to Torrence in May, and he has been in contact with members of the Tigers’ coaching staff since Sept. 1, the first day that college football coaches could begin having extended correspondence with prospects in the 2020 class.

“I’ve talked to Coach (Mickey) Conn and Coach (Brandon) Streeter several times,” Torrence said. “I also have received lots of mail. They are reaching out to check on me to see how things are going and inviting me to come up on a visit.”

Torrence carries over 20 offers in total, including offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Stanford, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Penn State and Wisconsin along with Clemson.

Saturday’s visit to Clemson will be important for Torrence, who wants to make his decision by the end of his ongoing junior season.

“I really just want to see what type of impression the visit leaves on me as well as my parents,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Torrence tallied 89 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, five pass deflections and an interception.

He is ranked as high as the No. 11 safety in the country for the 2020 class by both ESPN and Rivals.