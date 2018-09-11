Clemson still leads for top-ranked linebacker entering visit

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint is ready to return to Death Valley.

The top-ranked Class of 2020 prospect is slated to visit Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers’ game against Georgia Southern.

“I will be in Death Valley Saturday,” Swint told The Clemson Insider. “I’m really excited because I feel like my relationship with the Clemson family is really close.”

Swint told TCI recently that Clemson was his top school and reiterated that is still the case heading into Saturday.

“Clemson is still my leader for now going into my visit this weekend,” he said.

Swint, a junior, is ranked among the top 115 prospects in the 2020 class by multiple recruiting services. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 81 overall prospect in the country for his class according to ESPN.

Saturday will mark Swint’s first time on campus since the program’s junior day in March, and first game-day visit to Clemson since he was in the eighth grade.

“They are very welcoming once you arrive on campus,” he said, reflecting on his previous visits.

Swint will travel to Clemson for Saturday’s visit with his parents, both of whom accompanied him to the March junior day as well.

“They really have enjoyed the times we have been up there,” Swint said. “It’s not so much in the city and we both liked that, and they really like the academic center.”

Clemson extended an offer to Swint in May. He also holds offers from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Tennessee among numerous others.

Swint said he has communicated consistently with Clemson’s coaching staff since Sept. 1, the first day college football coaches could begin contacting 2020 prospects.

“Almost every day since then,” he said.

Swint is planning to make his decision during the early signing period of his senior year.

As a sophomore last season, Swint amassed 101 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks to go with 30 quarterback hurries, six pass deflections and four forced fumbles. In his first two games this season, he tallied 16 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass deflection and a caused fumble.