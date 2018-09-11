Swinney's Tuesday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for over 45 minutes for his weekly Tuesday press conference as he previewed Saturday’s Georgia Southern game, discussed the threat of a hurricane, 9/11 and much more.

Dabo Swinney met with his players on Monday to make sure they know that Clemson is there to help as the dangerous Hurricane Florence draws closer and threatens to wreak havoc on the East Coast and (…)

