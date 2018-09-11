Tigers in the NFL: Week 1

It is finally here. NFL football is back. And you know what that means, it is time for another installment of the Tigers in the NFL. This week, The Clemson Insider brings you a recap of the most notable performances of the Tigers who played in the National Football League during Week 1.

Kansas City Chiefs 38, Los Angeles Chargers 28

KC: Sammy Watkins: 3 receptions, 5 targets, 21 yards

LAC: Mike Williams: 5 receptions, 7 targets, 81 yards

Former teammates, and members of Wide Receiver University, lined up against each other in this matchup. For Kansas City, Sammy Watkins was targeted a total of 5 times. Watkins hands held on to 3 of these targets for a total of 21 yards. His long was a 16-yard reception that set the Chiefs up for a touchdown. For Los Angeles, Mike Williams was targeted 7 times and he took in 5 of these passes for 81 yards. Two of his receptions were longer than 20 yards and he had another one that was 12 yards.

Los Angeles Rams 33, Oakland Raiders 13

OAK: Marcus Gilchrist: 8 tackles (6 solo), 1 pass deflected

Despite the loss, Marcus Gilchrist made his presence known as he led the defense in total tackles in the game against the Rams. Gilchrist had a total of 8 tackles, 6 of which were solo tackles. One of these tackles was on Todd Gurley, giving him a 1-yard loss. Unfortunately, though, his night was cut short with 6:34 left on the game clock when he got injured. There are currently no updates on the extent of his injury and it is possible they just took him out because they didn’t want to risk further injury near the end of the game.

New England Patriots 27, Houston Texans 20

HOU: Deandre Hopkins: 8 receptions, 11 targets, 78 yards

D.J. Reader: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss

Deshaun Watson: 17/34, 176 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception, 8 carries, 40 yards, 1 fumble

It was a tough matchup for the Houston Texans as they faced the New England Patriots. Deshaun Watson had a rough start in the first half, fumbling on the very first play the Texans saw on offense. Later in the half, Watson also threw an interception. Watson came out in the second half and improved his stats and finished the game 17/34 for 176 yards. He did throw one touchdown. Watson targeted Hopkins a total of 11 times. Eight of those targets were caught by Hopkins for a total of 78 yards. On the other side, D.J. Reader had 3 solo tackles, 2 of which were sacks on Tom Brady.

Philadelphia Eagles 18, Atlanta Falcons 12

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 1 tackle (1 solo)

Grady Jarrett: 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 qb hit

In the first game of the season, two former Tigers got to perform on the big stage in front of millions of viewers across the United States. Both of them happened to be on the same team, lined up on the same side of the ball. Defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. found himself getting a tackle for himself on the second defensive drive for the Falcons. He held Darren Sproles to only a 1-yard run.

Grady Jarrett saw 5 tackles, 3 of which were solo, and a quarterback hit. His run defense was excellent as he prevented many runs from being longer than a 3-yard run.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, New Orleans Saints 40

TB: Chandler Catanzaro: 2/3 FG, long 36, 6/6 PAT, 12 points

Adam Humphries: 3 receptions, 5 targets, 7 yards, 1 kick return, 4 yards, 2 punt returns, 17 yards

A high scoring game means there were tons of opportunity for a kicker to get his share of the points. That was exactly the case on Sunday in this Week 1 matchup. Chandler Catanzaro saw 3 opportunities to kick a field goal in which he sent 2 through the uprights. Thanks to the Tampa Bay offense, Catanzaro was also able to kick a total of 6 PATs. He finished the night with a total of 12 points, a fourth of the total that the Buccaneers scored. Adam Humphries helped contribute by catching 3 passes on the 5 targets he received. His 3 receptions were short passes, giving him only a total of 7 yards. Humphries saw some more action on special teams, returning one kick-off for 4 yards and returning 2 punts for 17 yards.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 1 action: Shaq Lawson (BUF), Andre Branch (MIA), Wayne Gallman and B.J. Goodson (NYG), Bradley Pinion (SF), and Jaron Brown (SEA).