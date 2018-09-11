Venables: ‘Ready or not, here we come’

Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables took some time Monday to answer questions from the media about the way the defense played against Texas A&M. Here is what he had to say about the Tigers’ defense.

Venables on the defensive line

“Our guys up front played great all night…I thought that they were very disruptive, knocking the quarterback down 18 times. Very proud of the fight they had all the way to the end. Some of them had some plays that were difference makers.”

Venables on what needs to be worked on

“There is a lot to build on and a lot of work to do to become a really good defense, to get that cohesion to where it needs to be and just the consistency, it’s really a discipline thing just getting that eye discipline, a trust in the scheme and what we’re doing.”

Venables on whether he was disappointed with the secondary

“I thought Trayvon (Mullen) and A.J. (Terrell) played really well. So, to paint a broad brush is not fair.”

Venables is impressed with K’Von Wallace

“K’Von made a couple of great plays in the game. He has great instincts. He is a great football player. He is smart and has a chance to become an excellent football player if he continues to improve and plays with a consistency and the discipline and the fundamentals. It takes those to become a good player, let alone a great player. He’s got a lot of natural ability and ball skills and he has a good feel for the game.”

Venables on the defense being exposed

“That is the game. People are going to try and run, and people are going to try and throw it. Whether you defended it well or you do not defend it well, they’re still going to try and keep running it and throwing it … Whether you played it right or not. If you put stuff that does not look too good on tape, then they’re going to check your oil. ‘Ready or not, here we come.’”

Venables on Justin Foster

“He practices consistently. He’s playing faster, playing physical. He is just a trustworthy guy knowing what to do. He’s gone out there and been productive, lets the defense work for him and plays within the system. I think you’ve kind of just seen a little bit of a snapshot of what he is capable of.”