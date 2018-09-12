2020 DT has great relationship with Clemson coaching staff

Without a push from Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins, Clemson might not have taken home the W against Texas A&M in College Station this past weekend.

The top-notch recruiting year after year at the defensive tackle position gives the Tigers an edge in the trenches. Let’s take a look at a 2020 defensive tackle on Clemson’s radar.

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville product Eric Taylor has been hearing from Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU, Nebraska, Georgia, Kentucky and Clemson.

Taylor spoke with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates about a couple different things recently.

“Different things I need to do during pass rush, hand placement, double team, stuff like that,” he said.

Taylor told The Clemson Insider that he is “considering every team at the moment,” but is still waiting on an offer from the Tigers. Bates told him that he “just has to have a little bit more film for them to look at.”

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle said that an offer from Clemson would be huge.

“It will affect my recruitment a lot to get an offer from a powerhouse team like Clemson,” Taylor said.

Taylor did mention that “the D-line success at Clemson” really stands out to him.

If the Tigers do offer Taylor soon they “would definitely be a top choice” for him.

While Clemson would still have work to do if they offer Taylor, especially since he’s from the state of Alabama, his relationship with the coaching staff has blossomed recently.

“Coach Swinney and Coach Bates are definitely some of my favorite coaches right now,” he said.