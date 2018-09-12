5-star has Clemson ‘high on the list’

The appeal of Wide Receiver U reaches farther than ever across the country, as evidenced by Clemson landing a commitment from Folsom (Calif.) four-star receiver Joe Ngata for the 2019 class.

Another highly touted receiver with high interest in the Tigers from afar is five-star Julian Fleming, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2020 class.

Fleming, who is also the top-ranked 2020 receiver in the country, was watching this past Saturday when second-ranked Clemson handed Texas A&M a home defeat at Kyle Field.

“Big win for Clemson against a high-caliber team,” said Fleming, who hails from Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia. “Plenty of more to come.”

As expected for a player of his caliber, Fleming has been in contact with numerous programs since Sept. 1, when college coaches were allowed to begin reaching out to 2020 prospects.

Among those Fleming has heard from is Clemson and co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“I’ve been getting a lot of mail and edits,” Fleming said. “We talked a little bit about their recent game.”

Fleming, a junior, said he has already developed a strong relationship with Scott.

“It’s very good,” he said. “We talk pretty often and I’m very excited to get there soon.”

Fleming, who received an offer from Clemson in June, has yet to visit Clemson but intends to do so moving forward.

“I don’t think I can make it for a game but I will definitely get there after season,” he said.

Fleming said he has communicated with Ohio State the most since Sept. 1.

In addition to the Tigers and Buckeyes, he carries offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Southern Cal, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

Where does Clemson stand in his recruitment right now?

“High on the list,” Fleming said. “It’s WRU. It’s hard to not have them in the mix.”

As a sophomore last season, Fleming totaled 69 receptions for 1,462 yards and 2020 touchdowns. As a freshman, he tallied 36 catches for 956 yards and 13 scores.

Fleming is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2020 class by both ESPN and 247Sports.