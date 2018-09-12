5-star LB on Clemson: ‘I love it there’

Five-star Antoine Sampah, one of the top-ranked 2020 linebackers in the country, has his sights set on returning to Clemson during this season for his first game-day visit at Death Valley.

The elite recruit from Woodbridge (Va.) High School most recently visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I’m trying to go to one of the games, honestly. It seems so live there,” Sampah told The Clemson Insider. “I saw the Texas A&M game. They finished well with that. It was a good game, and I’m just trying to talk to Coach (Brent) Venables again and see what’s up with him and get another good feel about the place.

“I love it there, man. It’s great. I love it there, the weather and everything. It’s real nice.”

Sampah (6-2, 200) also visited Clemson in March, when he received a scholarship offer from the Tigers while on campus with several teammates.

“Coach Venables and the coaches there, I’ve really connected with them,” Sampah said. “They’re really good coaches. You can just tell by talking with them.”

Sampah said he has been hearing from Venables since Sept. 1, when college football coaches could begin contacting recruits in the 2020 class.

“Mostly we’re talking about game schedules, the atmosphere at Clemson, how it’s really different from a lot of the other schools and just the family feeling and everything. It’s nice,” Sampah said.

“Me and him, we’re real cool,” he added of Venables, one of the country’s top defensive coordinators. “Just trying to make it up for the next visit so I can get another good feeling.”

Sampah, the No. 10 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class per Rivals, made a visit to West Virginia for its game against Youngstown State last Saturday. In addition to Clemson, he wants to visit several schools moving forward.

“I’m trying to go back up to Clemson, and I’m going to hit V-Tech again,” he said. “I’m trying to get to places where I haven’t been, too, so I’m trying to go to Florida State, LSU — those are all coming soon — and same with Oklahoma.”

Sampah has amassed two dozen total offers from many of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Wisconsin along with Clemson.

Besides Clemson, Sampah said he has been in contact with schools such as Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Florida since Sept. 1.

He hopes to render his college decision prior to his senior season in 2019.

“Of course I’m taking my time with things because things change and everything,” Sampah said. “But I think I’ll get a good understanding of everything around my late junior year. I’m trying to make the decision around then so I don’t have to worry about my senior year, where I’m going and everything.”

Sampah made it clear that Clemson is one of his top schools at this point in his recruiting process.

“Oh, definitely,” he said. “They stand high up, definitely. That’s one of my top.”

Sampah accumulated 156 total tackles as a sophomore last season. He is shooting to reach the 200-tackle mark this season for Woodbridge High School, which is off to a 2-0 start having won its first two games by a combined score of 95-0.