Clemson-Georgia Southern game time moved

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolina Coast Line, Clemson University has decided to move Saturday’s game with Georgia Southern to a noon kickoff at Death Valley.

The game was originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The Clemson Insider was told earlier that talks about moving the game to a noon kickoff was possible.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on the ACC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday he felt good about the second-ranked Tigers still playing on Saturday.

“I do think we are going to play on Saturday, but I have not been involved in those discussions,” Swinney said. “Hey, I just coach the football team. They tell me when to show up and that is when we are going to be there. We are going to be ready to play.

“I don’t get involved in all of that stuff. I stay in my lane. People that make those decisions are much more informed than me on ‘the why’ if they do have to move it and all that is going on. Regardless of when we play, my job is to have the team ready.”

Clemson University officials continue to work with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Georgia Southern officials this week in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it may alter operations for the game on Saturday.

As the storm continues to be monitored, additional updates will be distributed by the athletic department and fans are encouraged to check ClemsonTigers.com for the most up-to-date information.

As with last season’s home opener vs. Auburn, fans are asked to make plans to arrive early, expect delays in game day traffic and parking and exercise patience in their commute to and from campus. Again, visit ClemsonTigers.com for parking and traffic information as the weekend draws closer.

Plans for the ESPN television broadcast of the game are still being determined and will be communicated once finalized.