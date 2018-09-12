Swinney: Etienne needs to touch the ball

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about how Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster need to “touch the ball” more than they have the first two games.

The Tigers’ coach spoke to the media as part of his regular weekly press conference as they prepare for Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern at Death Valley in Clemson. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN2.

