Clemson announces full basketball schedule

The Clemson University men’s basketball schedule for 2018-19 is now complete with the release of the league schedule, announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by eight teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament, including three that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

The Tigers will appear on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU 10 times during the course of ACC play and all 18 games are televised, including CBS and Raycom Sports telecasts. The non-conference portion of the schedule was previously released on July 12.

“Once again the ACC has provided our program and fans with an exciting schedule. We’re fortunate to have many home weekend co­­­ntests and high-profile matchups in front of a national audience,” said head coach Brad Brownell. “Our guys have been working extremely hard to keep Clemson on the forefront of college basketball. We look forward to the start of the season.”

Clemson opens the ACC season traveling to Duke on Saturday, Jan. 5. The Tigers have back-to-back home games on three occasions during the ACC slate, including back-to-backs against Virginia (Jan. 12) and Georgia Tech (Jan. 16), Pittsburgh (Jan. 29) and Wake Forest (Feb. 3) and Florida State (Feb. 19) and Boston College (Feb. 23).

Conversely, the Tigers play back-to-back games on the road over the course of the season, including a game at Syracuse on Jan. 9 after opening the ACC season at Duke. The Tigers travel to both Florida State (Jan. 22) and NC State (Jan. 26), while also playing Miami (Feb. 13) and Louisville (Feb. 16) on the road.

The Tigers will play three games to finish the regular season slate in the month of March, including its lone contest against North Carolina, a home game, on Saturday, March 2. Clemson topped the Tar Heels last season at home, its first win over North Carolina since 2010.

