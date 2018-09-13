Clemson offer ‘a big one’ for elite Texas OL

League City (Texas) Clear Creek four-star offensive tackle Chad Lindberg carries more than 30 scholarship offers as a junior in high school.

On Wednesday, the elite class of 2020 prospect received another offer, one he had been hoping for — from Clemson.

“It was a big one to me,” Lindberg (pictured right) told The Clemson Insider. “One of the last ones I was wanting to get before I narrow anything down.”

Lindberg (6-6, 300) said he began communicating with Clemson on Sept. 1, the first day that college football coaches could start actively reaching out to 2020 recruits.

“They like me as a player and as a person,” Lindberg said of the Tigers, “and they’re already selling on the great campus, university and coaching staff.”

Lindberg, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2020 class per ESPN, said he is looking to visit Clemson for the first time moving forward.

He has several game visits planned and said he is considering a trip to Tiger Town at the end of this season.

“Texas, LSU, OU, TCU vs. Baylor,” Lindberg said of the visits he’s planning. “And later in the season I might make a long-distance visit. Stanford, Clemson or Virginia Tech.”

Along with Clemson, Lindberg holds offers from Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma, Stanford, LSU, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Wisconsin, Florida and Miami, among others.

Lindberg says he has no timetable for his decision and that distance will “not really” be a factor in his college choice.

He is getting close to narrowing down his list, though he is unlikely to announce his top group of schools on social media.

“Not gonna release anything I don’t think but maybe cut to 10 or so,” he said.

Lindberg is ranked as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 25 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN, while the 247Sports Composite rankings tab him as No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 81 overall prospect for his class.

