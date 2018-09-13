Simmons knows he has to do the little things better

Isaiah Simmons has been thinking a lot about a missed opportunity he had in last Saturday’s Texas A&M game that led to an Aggies’ Touchdown.

With Clemson in front, 28-13, early in the fourth quarter, A&M faced a second-and-10 at the Clemson 14-yard line. Simmons, who was playing the nickel position, brought some pressure off the edge of the left side. However, he overran the play and quarterback Kellen Mond was able to avoid the pressure by going to his left and then lifting a 14-yard touchdown pass to Quartney Davis before Simmons could get to him.

“I have been thinking about that play a lot since the game,” Simmons said. “The biggest thing I have been thinking about is how everything comes down to the little things. It was just something as small as … where I could have forced him into more help to where the defense is inside.

“It is a small thing. He is a great player and all and he made a great play.”

Not doing the small things right are what hurt the Tigers’ defense in the second half against the Aggies. Head coach Dabo Swinney said they made a million mistakes. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables agreed.

Both coaches were proud of how their team and defense overcame their issues and still found a way to win the game, but they also know they must get better at doing those little things right.

Overall, Simmons had a good game. He finished the night with six tackles. However, he also showed his inexperience.

Venables said the sophomore was out of position on a couple of occasions and there were other times when he overran a play like he did on the Mont-to-Davis touchdown.

Venables said all of Simmons mistakes are correctable and it’s good to have them on film so he can learn and grow from it.

“We will fix the things that we need to fix based off the game,” Simmons said.

Clemson hopes to fix its mistakes Saturday when it takes on Georgia Southern at Death Valley. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon and will be televised on ESPNU.