Swinney: ‘We are going to play these guys’

Clemson’s plan at quarterback this week is the same plan it had in Week 1 against Furman and in Week 2 at Texas A&M. It’s going to play both quarterbacks.

“We are going to play these guys. The only way we are not going to play these guys is if somebody does not play well,” head coach Dabo Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Kelly Bryant will get the start for the second-ranked Tigers when they host Georgia Southern Saturday at Death Valley. The game will now start at noon after being moved from its original start time of 3:30 p.m. due to Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall late tonight or early Friday morning along the Carolinas’ Coast line.

Freshman Trevor Lawrence will also play.

In the first two weeks, Bryant and Lawrence have split the reps almost evenly. They each quarterbacked five possessions against Furman in the season-opener. Last week at Texas A&M, Bryant led the Tigers on eight possessions and Lawrence six.

Bryant quarterbacked the Tigers’ last five possessions against the Aggies, including two touchdown drives in the third quarter in Clemson’s two-point victory at Kyle Field.

“As long as they are playing well, or if somebody just blows by the other guy and just separates,” Swinney said. “If something like that happens, then we will all know it. But, they both played well last week. They helped us win.”

Last week, Bryant completed 12-of-17 passes for 205 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Diondre Overton. He also led the Tigers (2-0) with 54 rushing yards and scored on a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Lawrence played well, too. The freshman completed 5-of-9 passes for 93 yards, 64 of which came on a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Though his numbers were not as impressive, Lawrence threw two of his passes away and another was dropped.

“Both made some mistakes and could be a little more consistent in some areas, so I am incredibly pleased with both of them,” Swinney said. “Hopefully, they will continue to play well and get better.”