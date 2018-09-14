Florence forces change of plans for 4-star Clemson target

Class of 2020 four-star offensive tackle Walker Parks had previously been planning to visit Clemson for Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern at Death Valley.

However, the Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass prospect will not be able to make the trip due to Hurricane Florence and expected difficult travel conditions.

“I wanted to this weekend very badly but I hear there’s a hurricane coming through,” Parks told The CIemson Insider earlier this week.

Nonetheless, the Tigers will get Parks back on campus soon, as he was already planning to attend Clemson’s home game vs. NC State on Oct. 20, his birthday weekend.

It will mark his first game visit to Death Valley.

“I’m not expecting anything certain,” he said when asked what he’s hoping to get out of the visit. “I’m just excited to be on campus!”

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Parks most recently visited Clemson in June to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp, after which he earned an offer from the Tigers.

Parks said he has been hearing from Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell almost “every single day” since Sept. 1, when college football coaches could start contacting prospects in the class of 2020.

“Coach Caldwell wished I was a senior and could be headed there right now,” Parks said. “He says he needs me to come be the left tackle on that offensive line.”

Since receiving an offer from Clemson, Parks has added offers from Notre Dame and Virginia Tech to go with other power conference offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Purdue and Northwestern.

The Kentucky legacy recruit told TCI that Clemson is one of his top four schools right now along with Kentucky, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

What makes Clemson one of his favorites?

“The opportunity,” Parks said. “I know I could take my life in any direction I want to with a degree from Clemson and the coaching.”

Parks visited Kentucky for its season opener and intends to visit Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and eventually Kentucky again this season in addition to his planned Clemson visit.

Clemson paid a visit to Frederick Douglass High School on Friday to check in on Parks.