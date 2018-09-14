It’s been a long, but good week for Wallace

When the Clemson defense watched the Texas A&M game together earlier this week, let’s just say it was not a great film review for safety K’Von Wallace.

Though the junior recorded seven tackles, broke up two passes, forced two fumbles and intercepted the game-tying two-point conversion attempt at the end to secure the victory, his teammates gave him a hard time.

Why?

“He dropped multiple interceptions,” defensive end Clelin Ferrell said smiling. “He dropped about four of them.”

If Wallace gets an opportunity in Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern to intercept a pass, he better make the play this time or his teammates will continue to give him a hard time.

“Anytime you leave some (plays) out there on the table you mess with them a little bit for it,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell followed that no one, including himself, is immune to the scrutiny.

“It goes both ways. Regardless of how old you are or how many snaps you have played, you are going to get it if you messed up and did some stuff out there. You are always going to get it.”

However, Ferrell gives Wallace a lot of credit for bouncing back and making the two biggest plays of the game when the Tigers (2-0) needed them the most.

With Texas A&M driving to tie the game in the final two minutes, Wallace chased down Aggies’ wide receiver Quartney Davis from behind and then punched the ball out as Davis dove for the pylon. The ball went in and through the end zone for a touchback.

After A&M scored a touchdown with 46 seconds to play on a Kendrick Rodgers’ touchdown, a ball that bounced off Wallace’s hands, the Clemson safety rose to the occasion and intercepted Kellen Mond’s pass into the end zone on the two-point attempt to preserve the Tigers’ victory.

“He came up with two really, really big plays with the fumble and the interception,” Ferrell said. “That just goes to show, regardless of how many plays he left on the field, he was on to the next one. To come back out there and make up for it all with those two big plays was huge. Hats off to him.

“I know it can be frustrating, especially the one where he dropped the pick and their guy caught the touchdown. That was really tough for him. But for him to comeback and make up for it with the play at the end was huge.”

But, it does not mean he is not going to get ragged a little bit by his friends when he drops four would-be-interceptions, either.

That is what makes the game fun.