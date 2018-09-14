Official release from Clemson: Georgia Southern game still set for Noon Saturday

As The Clemson Insider reported Thursday night, the kickoff time for Saturday’s game remains scheduled for 12 p.m. between Clemson and Georgia Southern at Death Valley.

Clemson Athletics and the University administration continue to monitor the forecast related to Hurricane Florence very carefully. The safety of fans and the student-athletes from both universities are our top priority.

In response to the needs throughout the state, South Carolina Highway Patrol has deployed additional personnel to affected regions and therefore fans traveling to Clemson are asked to be patient and plan for possible extended time getting into and out of town on gameday.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

Please allow extra time for travel to the game. While that extra travel time is important for most games, it is especially important for this Saturday’s game. Exercise patience with traffic and parking operations.

Fans are encouraged to monitor local weather conditions often and use good judgment when making travel plans for the game. Consider possible travel conditions traveling both to and from Clemson on Saturday.

Parking lots open at 6 a.m. and Memorial Stadium gates open at 10 a.m.

Please depart from all parking lots no later than two (2) hours after the game ends and clean your tailgate area as much as possible prior to your departure. This will help assist cleaning crews with efficient postgame clean-up operations.

As with all early-season games, remember to stay hydrated throughout the day. Please understand that many concession stands are staffed by volunteer groups and therefore not all stands will be fully operational on Saturday.

Make appropriate adjustments to tailgate setups based on weather conditions (avoid flags, unsecured tents and other items that could blow away and cause damage).