Etienne goes off on Georgia Southern

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney promised running back Travis Etienne was going to get the football when the second-ranked Tigers played Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Swinney kept his word.

Etienne rushed for a career-high 162 yards and scored two touchdowns in leading Clemson to a 38-7 victory at Clemson’s Death Valley. The sophomore scored on runs of 1 yard and 40 yards as the Tigers amassed 309 yards on the ground.

Clemson (3-0) finished the game with yards 595 total yards overall. Etienne put the game away with a 40-yard touchdown run, which gave the Tigers a 31-0 lead, with 6:06 to play in the game.

Besides Etienne, Choice rushed for 49 yards and scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter, while Tavien Feaster scored on a one-yard run and rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries.

Freshman Trevor Lawrence threw for 194 yards on 12-of-19 passing, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Justyn Ross. Kelly Bryant completed 7-of-10 passes for 68 yards, but the senior did not play the second half due to injury.

Ross led the receivers with 103 yards on three receptions as 14 different players caught a pass on Saturday.

But it was not all pretty for the offense. In fact, the Eagles shut the Tigers out in the first quarter and held them to a field goal in the third quarter. Clemson also turned the ball over three times and missed two field goals.

Though the offense was not sharp, the defense bounced back from a bad week at Texas A&M. The limited Georgia Southern to 140 yards. The Eagles had just 80 yards rushing and averaged 1.9 yards per carry. They came into the game averaging 326.5 yards and ranked fourth in the country on the ground.

The defense also had five sacks and seven tackles for loss overall. Georgia Southern was 4-of-14 on third down and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.

Clemson got off to a rocky start, turning the ball over two times and missing a field goal on its first three possessions of the game. Starter Kelly Bryant threw an interception on the opening drive and then Adam Choice lost a fumble following a 40-yard missed field goal by Greg Huegel.

After the early miscues, Clemson finally got things going in the second quarter when Lawrence led Clemson on a 13-play, 93-yard drive.

Lawrence was 4-for-4 for 63 yards on the drive, including a 31-yard pass down the middle of the field to Hunter Renfrow to the Georgia Southern 12-yard line. Lawrence then ran 10 yards to the two.

It took the Tigers four tries to get the ball into the end zone, but Etienne finished the drive with a one-yard run with 8:43 to play in the second quarter.

The touchdown drive was Clemson’s third scoring drive of 90 yards or more already this season. Clemson had four scoring drives of 90 or more yards in 14 games in 2017.

It did not take long for the Tigers to get back in the end zone. After Xavier Thomas got his first career sack, Lawrence found Ross wide open down the middle of the field for a 57-yard touchdown for a 14-0 with 5:19 to play in the half.

Clemson extended the lead to 21-0 on its next possession. Tavien Feaster got his first touchdown of the year with a one-yard run with 0:53 left in the half. That capped an 8-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that took 2:49 off the clock.

Huegel made a 37-yard field goal with 10:37 to play in the third quarter that put the Tigers up 24-0 at the time. He later missed on a 47-yard try and Lawrence had a passed tipped at the line that was intercepted to end another possible scoring drive.