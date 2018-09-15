Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 21, Georgia Southern 0

Clemson led Georgia 21-0 at halftime on Saturday. Here is a first-half photo gallery from the action. LINK
Instant Replay: No. 2 Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7
Second-ranked Clemson defeated Georgia Southern, 38-7, on Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 2-1. Here’s a look back at how Clemson earned the (…)
Huegel nails 37 yard field goal
Greg Huegel capped off a seven play, 23 yard drive with a 37 yard field goal. Lawrence found Cannon Smith down the middle of the field for a 17 yard gain that helped set up the Huegel field goal.
Clemson leads Eagles 21-0 at halftime
Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed for a career-high 118 yards and scored one touchdown, while freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 7-of-8 passes for 130 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown (…)
Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Georgia Southern
Several top prospects made their way to Clemson on Saturday for the second-ranked Tigers’ game versus Georgia Southern at Death Valley. The Clemson Insider was on the sideline before the game to see the (…)
Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Georgia Southern
The Clemson Insider was on the sideline before second-ranked Clemson’s game Saturday against Georgia Southern to see the recruits on hand. We spotted most of the visitors we expected to be at Death (…)
Ross bursts up the middle for 6
Receiver Justyn Ross caught a 57 yard pass up the middle for a Clemson touchdown. After a four plays and 70 yards and two different quarterbacks, the Tigers took a 14-0 lead.
Etienne opens the scoring
Travis Etienne put the Tigers on the board with a 1 yard touchdown rush. It was a 13 play, 93 yard offensive possession for Clemson. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the drive with a 17 yard completion to (…)
TCI Game Day: Georgia Southern
CLEMSON, SC — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson battles Georgia Southern as the Tigers’ hope to move to 3-0 and continue their path to the College Football Playoff. (…)
TCI's Preview and Predictions - Georgia Southern
Clemson returns to Death Valley Saturday afternoon as they battle Georgia Southern and look to move to 3-0 and continue the march to the College Football Playoff. Robert, Will and Gavin preview the game and (…)
Who has the edge? Can Eagles’ triple option challenge Clemson’s D?
Second-ranked Clemson returns home to Death Valley today as it hosts Georgia Southern for the first meeting between the two programs. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon. The game was (…)