Helmet Stickers: No. 2 Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Clemson held Georgia Southern to 140 yards of total offense in Saturday’s 38-7 routing of the Eagles.

Following each game, The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players with tremendous individual performances.

Clelin Ferrell



The Clemson defensive line showed out in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, particularly the senior defensive end. The Eagles were overwhelmed with his speed on the edge as Ferrell totaled seven tackles with a pair of sacks and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

Ferrell made his home in the Georgia Southern backfield Saturday afternoon and hopes to do much of the same next weekend in Atlanta versus Georgia Tech.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence entered the game in the second quarter and jumpstarted the Clemson offense after a first quarter with a pair of turnovers. He finished the day 12-of-19 for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception off a tipped ball.

The longest pass of the day from Lawrence was good for a 57-yard touchdown to Justyn Ross giving Clemson a 14-0 lead.

Tre Lamar

Lamar had an outstanding day finishing with 11 total tackles and commanding the defense from the middle linebacker position. Three of those tackles were solo jobs as he aided the Clemson defense in holding the Eagles to 140 yards of total offense.

Justyn Ross

Ross showed Tiger fans yet again that he deserved his five-star rating out of high school. Every time the freshman touches the football he threatens to score.

Ross finished the day with three receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, on 57-yard pass from Lawrence, where Ross collected two pair of ankles on his way to the end zone.

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons bounced back following a rough day at Texas A&M with an impressive performance on Saturday afternoon. He finished the day with five total tackles and three solo tackles as well as looking much better in pass coverage throughout the day.