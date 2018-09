Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed for a career-high 162 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Trevor Lawrence passed for 194 yards and a touchdown as the Clemson Tigers topped Georgia Southern, 38-7, Saturday at Death Valley.

Kelly Bryant left the game in the first half and did not return. Clemson’s defense was stout, led by Clelin Ferrell’s and Austin Bryant’s 2 sacks a piece.