Player of the game: No. 2 Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Clemson, South Carolina- Travis Etienne took over the Clemson offense Saturday in the Tigers’ 31-7 win over Georgia Southern at Death Valley. The sophomore running back exploded on the field, making every touch look like a big play.

It was a full tilt day on the ground for Etienne as Georgia Southern had no answers for speedy back out of Jennings, Louisiana. The starting running back carried the ball 16 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Etienne averaged 10.1 yards a carry as he led the Tigers to their second win of the season.

The star running back had five carries with 10+ yards on Saturday. One of which was a 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, helping seal the Clemson victory. The Tigers had a total of 309 yards on the ground in the game with Etienne producing over half the yards.