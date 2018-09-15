Ross bursts up the middle for 6

Receiver Justyn Ross caught a 57 yard pass up the middle for a Clemson touchdown.
After a four plays and 70 yards and two different quarterbacks, the Tigers took a 14-0 lead.
Receiver Justyn Ross caught a 57 yard pass up the middle for a Clemson touchdown.
After a four plays and 70 yards and two different quarterbacks, the Tigers took a 14-0 lead.
Second-ranked Clemson defeated Georgia Southern, 38-7, on Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 2-1. Here’s a look back at how Clemson earned the (…)
Clemson led Georgia 21-0 at halftime on Saturday. Here is a first-half photo gallery from the action. LINK
Greg Huegel capped off a seven play, 23 yard drive with a 37 yard field goal. Lawrence found Cannon Smith down the middle of the field for a 17 yard gain that helped set up the Huegel field goal.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed for a career-high 118 yards and scored one touchdown, while freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 7-of-8 passes for 130 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown (…)
Several top prospects made their way to Clemson on Saturday for the second-ranked Tigers’ game versus Georgia Southern at Death Valley. The Clemson Insider was on the sideline before the game to see the (…)
The Clemson Insider was on the sideline before second-ranked Clemson’s game Saturday against Georgia Southern to see the recruits on hand. We spotted most of the visitors we expected to be at Death (…)
Travis Etienne put the Tigers on the board with a 1 yard touchdown rush. It was a 13 play, 93 yard offensive possession for Clemson. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the drive with a 17 yard completion to (…)
CLEMSON, SC — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson battles Georgia Southern as the Tigers’ hope to move to 3-0 and continue their path to the College Football Playoff. (…)
Clemson returns to Death Valley Saturday afternoon as they battle Georgia Southern and look to move to 3-0 and continue the march to the College Football Playoff. Robert, Will and Gavin preview the game and (…)
Second-ranked Clemson returns home to Death Valley today as it hosts Georgia Southern for the first meeting between the two programs. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon. The game was (…)