Swinney talks about Kelly Bryant's injury

Swinney talks about Kelly Bryant's injury

Football

Swinney talks about Kelly Bryant's injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updates Kelly Bryant’s injury following the Tigers’ 38-7 win over Georgia Southern Saturday at Death Valley in Clemson.

Swinney said Bryant has a bruised chest.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Greg Huegel capped off a seven play, 23 yard drive with a 37 yard field goal. Lawrence found Cannon Smith down the middle of the field for a 17 yard gain that helped set up the Huegel field goal.

More The Clemson Insider
Home