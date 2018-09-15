Venables impessed with Tigers' intensity

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was pleased with the intensity from his defense Saturday afternoon as the Tigers downed Georgia Southern.

TCI caught up with coach Venables following the win.

 

 

