From the Sidelines - Georgia Southern

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this week’s edition thoughts after watching Clemson dominate Georgia Southern From the Sidelines.
Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games. Here’s how the future (…)
The latest Amway coaches poll has been released. Clemson remains at No. 2 in the rankings. Virginia Tech is up to No. 10 in the latest rankings. Miami is No. 20 this week while Boston College entered the (…)
Second-ranked Clemson totaled 595 yards of offense, while holding Georgia Southern to 140 total yards as the Tigers rolled to an easy 38-7 victory Saturday at Death Valley. Clemson finished with 309 (…)
In a game where second-ranked Clemson had little trouble, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and the defensive line put together another dominant performance as the second-ranked Tigers rolled to a 38-7 (…)
Clemson moved to 3-0 Saturday as they downed Georgia Southern 38-7. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson’s victory over Georgia Southern. (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took control of Saturday’s game after Kelly Bryant had to exit with a bruised chest. The freshman completed 12-of-19 passes for 194 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown (…)
Clemson defeated Georgia Southern 38-7 Saturday at Clemson’s Death Valley. Check out some of the action in The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery!
Second-ranked Clemson got 162 yards from running back Travis Etienne, while the defense held Georgia Southern to 80 yards on the ground in a 38-7 victory at Clemson’s Death Valley. The Tigers rushed for (…)
Clemson’s offense came into Saturday’s game with Georgia Southern leading the nation in plays of 40 yards or more with six. The second-ranked Tigers added to that total in their 38-7 victory at (…)
A number of prospects made their way to Clemson for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Southern at Death Valley. The second-ranked Tigers defeated the Eagles, 38-7, racking up 595 yards of offense and 27 (…)