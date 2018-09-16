It's just the beginning for Ross

Freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross proved to Clemson fans it’s just the beginning of hearing his name. The freshman found success yet again in second-ranked Clemson’s 38-7 victory of Georgia Southern Saturday at Death Valley.

Ross finished the game with three receptions totaling 103 yards which was his first 100-yard gain of the season, along with a touchdown that came as a 57-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“It feels great,” Ross said after the game. “I got a test and got to show what I can do. I feel like Coach (Jeff) Scott put me out there and let me play a little bit and I made the most of it.”

Ross, the No. 1 player coming out of high school in Alabama last year, has been said to be “the future of Clemson” and so far he has shown that is the case.

“I was so anxious to get in there I was doing anything I can to get the touchdown,” he said. “When I saw somebody come in from behind me I just had to make a move.”

Making moves is exactly what the 6-foot-5, 207-pound receiver did as he juked two different Georgia Southern defenders to make it into the end zone for what was most likely the most impressive touchdown of the day.

“I think my route opened me up a little bit and Trevor (Lawrence) found me so fast so I was open anyways so I just had a lot of time to make some moves,” Ross said.

Along with the success Ross had in the Tigers’ third win of the season, the rest of the offense was also rolling with 595 total yards of offense including 286 passing yards and 309 rushing. It is already the second time this season Clemson has reached 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in the same game.

Ross is just as excited for the success of his teammates as he is for his own achievements.

“I want to see all of my teammates eat,” Ross said. “I want to see them be able to do something great.”