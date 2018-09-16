Latest Coaches Poll Released

The latest Amway coaches poll has been released. Clemson remains at No. 2 in the rankings. Virginia Tech is up to No. 10 in the latest rankings. Miami is No. 20 this week while Boston College entered the rankings at No. 25.
Second-ranked Clemson totaled 595 yards of offense, while holding Georgia Southern to 140 total yards as the Tigers rolled to an easy 38-7 victory Saturday at Death Valley. Clemson finished with 309 (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took control of Saturday’s game after Kelly Bryant had to exit with a bruised chest. The freshman completed 12-of-19 passes for 194 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown (…)
Second-ranked Clemson got 162 yards from running back Travis Etienne, while the defense held Georgia Southern to 80 yards on the ground in a 38-7 victory at Clemson’s Death Valley. The Tigers rushed for (…)