Latest Coaches Poll Released

The latest Amway coaches poll has been released. Clemson remains at No. 2 in the rankings. Virginia Tech is up to No. 10 in the latest rankings. Miami is No. 20 this week while Boston College entered the rankings at No. 25.

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS 1ST PLACE VOTES PREV CHANGE HI/LOW 1 Alabama 3-0 1572 60 1 – 1/1 2 Clemson 3-0 1477 2 2 – 2/2 3 Georgia 3-0 1436 0 3 – 3/4 4 Ohio State 3-0 1405 1 4 – 3/4 5 Oklahoma 3-0 1339 0 5 – 5/5 6 Louisiana State 3-0 1171 0 13 7 6/24 7 Stanford 3-0 1116 0 9 2 7/13 8 Notre Dame 3-0 1083 0 8 – 8/11 9 Penn State 3-0 1070 0 10 1 9/10 10 Virginia Tech 2-0 927 0 11 1 10/17 11 Auburn 2-1 921 0 7 -4 7/11 12 Washington 2-1 909 0 12 – 6/12 13 West Virginia 2-0 824 0 15 2 13/20 14 Mississippi State 3-0 780 0 16 2 14/18 15 Oklahoma State 3-0 672 0 19 4 15/25 16 Wisconsin 2-1 626 0 6 -10 6/16 17 Texas Christian 2-1 508 0 14 -3 14/17 18 Central Florida 2-0 500 0 18 – 18/23 19 Oregon 3-0 384 0 23 4 19/NR 20 Miami 2-1 373 0 20 – 8/21 21 Michigan 2-1 354 0 22 1 14/22 22 Texas A&M 2-1 150 0 NR 4 22/NR 23 Michigan State 1-1 141 0 24 1 12/24 24 Boise State 2-1 114 0 17 -7 17/24 25 Boston College 3-0 109 0 NR 5 25/NR