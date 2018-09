Second-ranked Clemson got 162 yards from running back Travis Etienne, while the defense held Georgia Southern to 80 yards on the ground in a 38-7 victory at Clemson’s Death Valley.

The Tigers rushed for 309 yards as a team as Etienne scored two touchdowns, including a 40-yard run. On the flip side, Georgia Southern averaged just 1.9 yards per carry.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist has more on the Tigers’ run.