What They Are Saying: Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Clemson moved to 3-0 Saturday as they downed Georgia Southern 38-7. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson’s victory over Georgia Southern.

Freshman dime 🔥

Freshman juke 🔥 The kids are alright for Clemson. (via @theACCDN)pic.twitter.com/NSoM3rUI40 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 15, 2018

Justyn Ross helpin' bring the Tigers to 3-0 in style #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/XSRwkS723c — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 15, 2018

Waiting for somebody to tweet about how insensitive it is for the Clemson crowd to do the wave during a hurricane — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 15, 2018

There are 79,844 people at this game who did not feel like Hurricane Florence should deter them from coming. Official attendance count just came in from Clemson. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 15, 2018

Clemson defeated Georgia Southern, 38-7. Tigers now 91-22 in the decade of the 2010s, exact same record Notre Dame had in 1970s. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 15, 2018

Fun fact: Clemson has a quarterback who throws as good a deep ball as anybody in the country and multiple 6-4-plus receivers, and took zero deep shots in the first quarter. No judgment or complaints, just saying. — Steven Bradley (@stevenbradley3) September 15, 2018

Notebook: Tigers keep rolling out the big plays. #Clemson https://t.co/lZze1eQgx9 — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) September 16, 2018

Jennings native Travis Etienne runs for career high as No. 2 Clemson’s storms past Ga Southern 38-7 https://t.co/a2iK7ESDSz — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 16, 2018

Clemson with the fam this weekend‼️🐅 #ALLIN — B E L L C O W🔔🐄 (@J_Clark_55) September 13, 2018

#Clemson defense gets a needed confidence boost Saturday https://t.co/d1dj8xllTi — Brad Senkiw (@BradSenkiw) September 16, 2018

The fellas were recognized on the field at Death Valley at the @ClemsonFB game for the Sweet Sixteen run! 😁 pic.twitter.com/vPLlhEWCzt — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) September 15, 2018

No. 2 Clemson's plays amid storm for 38-7 win vs Ga Southern https://t.co/KUVGldomqN pic.twitter.com/24EWd6YbuX — WLOS (@WLOS_13) September 16, 2018