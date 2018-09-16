What They Are Saying: Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson moved to 3-0 Saturday as they downed Georgia Southern 38-7. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson’s victory over Georgia Southern.
Freshman dime 🔥
Freshman juke 🔥
The kids are alright for Clemson.
(via @theACCDN)pic.twitter.com/NSoM3rUI40
Justyn Ross helpin' bring the Tigers to 3-0 in style #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/XSRwkS723c
Simple equation. #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/RGeSEQO0cG
Waiting for somebody to tweet about how insensitive it is for the Clemson crowd to do the wave during a hurricane
There are 79,844 people at this game who did not feel like Hurricane Florence should deter them from coming. Official attendance count just came in from Clemson.
Clemson defeated Georgia Southern, 38-7. Tigers now 91-22 in the decade of the 2010s, exact same record Notre Dame had in 1970s.
Fun fact: Clemson has a quarterback who throws as good a deep ball as anybody in the country and multiple 6-4-plus receivers, and took zero deep shots in the first quarter. No judgment or complaints, just saying.
Notebook: Tigers keep rolling out the big plays. #Clemson https://t.co/lZze1eQgx9
Jennings native Travis Etienne runs for career high as No. 2 Clemson’s storms past Ga Southern 38-7 https://t.co/a2iK7ESDSz
Clemson with the fam this weekend‼️🐅 #ALLIN
#Clemson defense gets a needed confidence boost Saturday https://t.co/d1dj8xllTi
The fellas were recognized on the field at Death Valley at the @ClemsonFB game for the Sweet Sixteen run! 😁 pic.twitter.com/vPLlhEWCzt
True Freshman to True Freshman!
Future is bright for @ClemsonFB 😎
(@Trevorlawrencee) #MustSeeACC pic.twitter.com/JE4A82jYCK
No. 2 Clemson's plays amid storm for 38-7 win vs Ga Southern https://t.co/KUVGldomqN pic.twitter.com/24EWd6YbuX
Take a bow, Travis #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/av58mlWg1E
7 takeaways from No. 2 Clemson's 38-7 win over Georgia Southern as Kelly Bryant is injured https://t.co/97IXdShdg1 via @postandcourier
