Bryant says Tigers have only scratched the surface

Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant recorded two sacks in second-ranked Clemson’s 38-17 win over Georgia Southern Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers held the Eagles to 140 total yards and to 80 on the ground.

Bryant on the defenses performance

“It definitely boosts our confidence. We know what we are capable of, but we just had to go out there and do it for four quarters. I think we played well last week. In the first half, we were lights out, but then kind of fell asleep a little bit in the second half. Today, we just wanted to prove we could play a full game and be dominant for four quarters.”

Bryant on defending the option

“It’s always tough getting ready for a new opponent. Especially with the offense that Georgia Southern runs. Option offense isn’t easy to defend. Every option team isn’t the same. Furman was different than Georgia Southern, and Georgia Southern is different from Georgia Tech. It’s a challenge each week to play those option teams. We are locked in our preparation, and I think it showed today.”

Bryant on the personality of this team

“I would definitely say together. No matter if it’s the offense or defense or special teams, we’re all together. This has been one of the closest teams that I’ve ever been on since I’ve been here. The chemistry is unbelievable. Guys on offense are best friends with guys on defense and vice versus. I think that’s what has been the trade mark of this team. It shows in how we prepare, and how hard we work each week.”

Bryant on the performance of the defense

“I think you always expect to play well. You’re desperate to do your job. You help the defense in order to help your teammates. I think that’s what we’ve done. We’ve played hard, but we’ve only scratched the service.”