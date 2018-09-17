Defense played with a lot of energy, intensity

Clemson’s defense held Georgia Southern’s triple-option offense to just 80 yards rushing in Saturday’s 38-7 victory at Death Valley.

The Eagles came into the game ranked fourth in the country averaging 302 yards rushing a game. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was very pleased with how his defense played.

Venables on defense’s performance

“I thought our guys were very detailed today. They played with a lot of energy…very physical with five sacks. With an option-based team that means you are doing something pretty good. That comes from our preparation. The guys were desperate to do their job.”

Venables on bringing intensity

“We brought intensity with details that led to good, clean execution. They have played with great effort for three games and I am very pleased with the intensity and passion that our guys are playing with. We have just got to play smart and coach better.”

Venables on Nyles Pinckney’s caused fumble and recovery

“It’s great. He’s a guy that’s been really come up and has really made a ton of improvement since he’s been here. He’s worked incredibly hard for his opportunities and I feel like he’s going to be a really good player.”

Venables playing disciplined football

“Just overall, feeling like you are in control of playing disciplined and sound football every play. That requires everyone to show up on every play. The overall attitude and physicality that goes into getting five sacks against an optioned based team.”

Venables on his defensive line

“They are doing something right up front. Everything we do obviously starts with those guys. They couldn’t perform better leadership for our defense.”