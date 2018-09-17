Game Time for Syracuse Announced

Latest
Multiple QB system already paying dividends for Clemson
Most times when the starting quarterback goes down with an injury, a coaching staff has a lot of concerns. That is not the case at Clemson. When starter Kelly Bryant missed the entire second half of last (…)
Thomas learning from the big guys
It’s an entire new ball game for freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas but he has been transitioning nicely as the five-star recruit out of Florence, S.C., has done well with the opportunities he has (…)
Bryant says Tigers have only scratched the surface
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant recorded two sacks in second-ranked Clemson’s 38-17 win over Georgia Southern Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers held the Eagles to 140 total yards and to 80 (…)
Commit Performance of the Week
The Clemson Insider brings to you another installment of the Commit Performance of the Week. Each week, TCI gives you a look at a Clemson commit who had a great performance in their high school football game (…)
Tajh’s Take: Georgia Southern game proves Tigers are building a champion
I hope all of my Clemson family reading this wasn’t severely affected by Hurricane Florence this past weekend. It was a beautiful day in the Valley on Saturday where the Tigers play and it was clear (…)
Defense played with a lot of energy, intensity
Clemson’s defense held Georgia Southern’s triple-option offense to just 80 yards rushing in Saturday’s 38-7 victory at Death Valley. The Eagles came into the game ranked fourth in the (…)
Ex-SEC commit says 'nothing really beats' Clemson
Former Auburn commitment Jakai Clark made an unofficial visit to Clemson for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Southern and came away impressed by his experience. The class of 2019 offensive lineman from (…)
Tight end makes Clemson’s offense so much better
Welcome back my old friend! It has been awhile since I have seen you. Of course I’m talking about you, the tight end position … the missing piece in Clemson’s offensive attack. You finally made your (…)
Etienne: ‘We are a reflection of our offensive line’
Travis Etienne and the second-ranked Clemson Tigers defeated Georgia Southern 38-7 Saturday at Death Valley. After the game, Etienne took time to speak to the media about the game. Etienne on Clemson (…)
4-star LB recaps ‘top-notch’ Clemson visit
Highly regarded class of 2020 prospect Ethan West visited Clemson on Saturday to attend the Tigers’ game vs. Georgia Southern. The four-star linebacker from Cosby High School in Midlothian, Va., did (…)