Football

Game Time for Syracuse Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following game times and networks for the football games of September 29.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC
Temple at Boston College, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN
Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports
Florida State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22
Pitt at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22
Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 9/22
All times are Eastern.

