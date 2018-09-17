Jeff Scott: "There were a lot of positives"

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said he saw plenty of positives Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Coach Scott believes the two quarterback system has worked well and has Trevor Lawrence ready to carry the load if needed.
Clemson running back Adam Choice spoke to the media Monday morning about the Georgia Southern game last Saturday and what to expect from Georgia Tech Saturday in Atlanta. Choice on offenses’ slow (…)
Most times when the starting quarterback goes down with an injury, a coaching staff has a lot of concerns. That is not the case at Clemson. When starter Kelly Bryant missed the entire second half of last (…)
It’s an entire new ball game for freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas but he has been transitioning nicely as the five-star recruit out of Florence, S.C., has done well with the opportunities he has (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following game times and networks for the football games of September 29. Saturday, Sept. 29 Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC (…)
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant recorded two sacks in second-ranked Clemson’s 38-17 win over Georgia Southern Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers held the Eagles to 140 total yards and to 80 (…)
The Clemson Insider brings to you another installment of the Commit Performance of the Week. Each week, TCI gives you a look at a Clemson commit who had a great performance in their high school football game (…)
I hope all of my Clemson family reading this wasn’t severely affected by Hurricane Florence this past weekend. It was a beautiful day in the Valley on Saturday where the Tigers play and it was clear (…)
Clemson’s defense held Georgia Southern’s triple-option offense to just 80 yards rushing in Saturday’s 38-7 victory at Death Valley. The Eagles came into the game ranked fourth in the (…)
Former Auburn commitment Jakai Clark made an unofficial visit to Clemson for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Southern and came away impressed by his experience. The class of 2019 offensive lineman from (…)
Welcome back my old friend! It has been awhile since I have seen you. Of course I’m talking about you, the tight end position … the missing piece in Clemson’s offensive attack. You finally made your (…)