Mullen: ‘Coach V has us ready all the time’

Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen spoke to the media Monday as the second-ranked Tigers get set to play Georgia Tech Saturday (3:30 p.m.) in Atlanta.

This will be the ACC opener for the Tigers, and the Yellow Jackets will be the third triple-option team the Clemson defense has seen this season.

Mullen also updated the media on his injured ankle and how bad the defense wanted a shutout against Georgia Southern and Furman.

Mullen on the defense just missing the shutout against GSU

“It would mean a lot for us to get a shutout. That is something we strive to do. Keeping the offense out the end zone would mean a lot to us. Just staying focused and finishing teams and just playing a complete game on defense. So it would mean a lot for us to keep them out of the end zone.”

Mullen on his injured ankle

“I’m good. I just tweaked my ankle just a little bit. It is not too bad. Coach Swinney told me to hold out to make sure I don’t make it worse.”

Mullen on playing the triple option, again

“You have to be really disciplined. You have to stick to the game plan and not go outside the game plan. Just be focused and locked in. You never know what can happen and what a team has put in that week to get you out of your comfort zone. You have to stay focused and stay level.”

Mullen on how weird it is playing a third triple-option team this season

“I will not say it is odd because Coach Venables does a great job getting us prepared. The way he prepares us, we are almost ready for everything that could come are way with an option team. It just prepares us for the next team that we have to play that is an option team. Coach V just has us ready all the time.”

Mullen on how tough the first part of the season has been for the secondary

“It has kind of been tough. But, I have been focused and locked in and not growing weary of the process. We are getting deep in the season. It is the second quarter, like Coach Swinney said, so a lot is going to be thrown at us at this point in the season. So, it will be different for me and for the team as well when we are not playing an option team and transitioning to more of a spread offensive team.”