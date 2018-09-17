Scott says QB rotation working well

Clemson defeated Georgia Southern last Saturday and will head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech Saturday to open its ACC schedule. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence being from the Atlanta area and Kelly Bryant recovering from a chest bruise, we might be seeing even more from Lawrence than we have in past games.

Scott on Trevor Lawrence returning home Saturday

“Trevor’s the kind of guy that doesn’t get rattled a whole lot. I’m sure he’s probably getting as many tickets from the other players as he can going back home. That’s one thing we love about Trevor is he doesn’t ever seem to get rattled. The moments never really too big for him. At Texas A&M, that was the largest crowd that we had ever played in front of in the history of Clemson football and he goes out there and his first pass is a touchdown. That’s just kind of who he is so I wouldn’t expect anything less from him this week playing in Atlanta.”

Scott on having two reliable QB’s

“Both Kelly and Trevor can deliver the ball and put it where it needs to be. Looking at their stats it’s kind of eerie how similar those guys are. Trevor’s had 42 attempts, completed 62 percent and 424 yards and Kelly’s had 44 attempts, 68 percent and 405 yards. They are off by about 19 yards after three games.”

Scott on utilizing the tight ends

“It definitely was great to be able to attack the middle of the field. I think the tight ends catching the ball did a good job. The quarterbacks did a good job of finding those guys. You want to be balanced in run and pass. When you’re throwing the ball, you want to be able to attack all areas of the field.”

Scott on benching first team O-line

“I think we also have to remember we rushed for over 300-yards. But as coaches, you want everything right. We want to be our best. I think the positive I took away from it was to see the second-team offensive line go in there and drive us down the field. If you are not a starter, the standard doesn’t change.”

Scott on receiving group

“I think as a coach this early in the year, I would say we are more productive than we have been. I think a lot of it has to do with the discipline and guys being where they are supposed to be. We’ve had very few missed assignments and also just playing fast, attacking the ball and all of the details. I am pleased about where we are right now throwing and catching. I want to see that continue.”