4-star receiver breaks down ‘great’ Clemson visit

Clemson welcomed highly touted 2020 wide receiver Michael Wyman back to Death Valley this past Saturday for the first time in close to a year.

The four-star from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley attended the Tigers’ win over Georgia Southern with his mother.

“My visit was great,” Wyman told The Clemson Insider. “The staff and coaches were welcoming. I appreciate how they welcomed my mom and myself.”

The visit marked Wyman’s first to Clemson since last October when he attended the team’s victory vs. Wake Forest.

“The highlight of my visit was the hype, excitement of the supporters and fans and the game itself,” Wyman said of Saturday’s visit. “Watching the WRs, QBs and DBs go to work.”

Wyman was impressed as he watched 14 different players, including nine different wide receivers, catch at least one pass in the 38-7 rout of Georgia Southern.

“I think the receivers played well,” he said. “They displayed great skill, hand and eye coordination, field vision and knowledge.”

While on campus, Wyman was able to engage in extended conversations with members of Clemson’s staff.

“We talked mostly about academics,” he said. “I learned they’re in the process of building a new business (academic) division and building.”

Wyman is ranked as a top-30 wide receiver and top-160 overall prospect in the 2020 class by all the major recruiting services.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has yet to set a date for his commitment decision, but knows what the most important factor in his college choice will be.

“My main focus is academics,” said Wyman, who plans to major in the field of math or science.

That’s what Wyman pointed to when asked what intrigues him the most about Clemson.

“I like the fact that it’s one of the top academic colleges,” he said.

Wyman has amassed over 20 offers, including offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and more.

He doesn’t claim any favorites and is keeping an open mind with all schools at this point in his recruiting process.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level,” he said. “I embrace all offers, interest and support.”

Wyman said he intends to make several other school visits during the season. Right now, he is scheduled to visit Tennessee on Sept. 20, West Virginia on Sept. 21, Alabama on Sept. 29, Auburn on Oct. 13 and Duke on Oct. 20.

In his first three games this season, Wyman recorded 13 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown. As a sophomore in 2017, he tallied 18 catches for 478 yards and six scores.

Wyman is ranked as the No. 23 receiver and No. 125 overall prospect for 2020 per the 247Sports Composite.