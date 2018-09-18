Bryant says he is ‘full go’ for Saturday

Kelly Bryant says there is no question about his status for second-ranked Clemson’s game at Georgia Tech on Saturday, despite the fact he missed the second half of the Tigers’ game against Georgia Southern last Saturday due to injury.

The Clemson quarterback said on Tuesday that he is ready to suit up against the Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“I’m full go,” he said. “I’m ready to play today.”

Bryant missed the entire second half of Clemson’s 38-7 victory vs. Georgia Southern with what was later diagnosed as a chest bruise.

The senior left the game in the second quarter after taking a hit to the upper-chest area and falling on the ball.

“I’m feeling better. Much better,” Bryant said. “Just seeing it on film, I took a shot to the chest and then landed on the ball. So, it was one of the weird plays where you’re not really sure what happened but just wanting to make sure everything was fine. It was kind of feeling a little weird, so just went back in, did a few tests to make sure everything was good. Everything turned out good. Now I’m feeling recovered. I’ve been getting treatment, so now I’m feeling pretty much back to 100 percent.”

Bryant said he got the wind knocked out of him on the play, but also felt that it affected his breathing.

So, Clemson’s training staff and doctors took the necessary precautions, performing an EKG as well as a CT scan.

“I’m just not really sure what was going on,” Bryant said. “Basically just wanting to make sure I was calmed down, just trying not to get stressed, overwhelmed. It was a weird play. The trainers did a really good job going through all the procedures, so that was good.”

Bryant completed 7-of-10 passes for 68 yards, while also running for 27 yards on six carries, before leaving the contest late in the second quarter. He returned to the game on Clemson’s final drive of the first half but attempted only one pass, a 4-yard completion to Cornell Powell.

The native of Calhoun Falls, S.C., said he could have probably re-entered the game in the second half but instead decided to play it safe.

“I feel like I could have, but at the same time, I didn’t want to risk anything else happening,” Bryant said.

“Like I said, it was just one of those weird plays where you’re just not really sure. So, that’s why we did all the tests to make sure everything was good.”

According to Bryant, he returned to practice on Monday without limitation and feels he is 100-percent healthy heading into Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech.

“I feel good. It was good to get back into the rhythm of things,” he said. “I didn’t try to rush anything, but also I didn’t try to not play or practice hesitant or anything.”

Through four games this season, Bryant is 30-of-44 passing for 405 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He has also rushed for 125 yards and two scores on 26 carries.